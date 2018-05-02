Time to redecorate with LA-Z-BOY

WINDY CITY LIVE

A La-Z-Boy designer stopped by WCL to talk about the latest design trends. (WLS)

It is finally warming up and time to get rid of your old tired furniture. But what are the latest design trends? Lead Designer from La-Z-Boy's newest flagship store in Schaumburg - Annie Futia stops by WCL with the latest design trends. Here are her tips:

Tip #1: Colors

Selecting a color scheme often comes down to how you want a room to feel. Use blues, greens and purples to achieve a calming space. For stimulating, energizing spaces, use warmer colors like yellows, reds and oranges. Create airy, open and fresh spaces with beiges, creams, blacks and whites. Or find a piece of art or an accessory you love and use its colors to inspire the palette for the entire room.

Tip #2: Focal Point

The focal point is the centerpiece of a space, what we focus on as we enter a room. In today's culture, large, wall-mounted televisions have often become the default focal points of our living spaces, but they don't have to be! To create a focal point, find an accessory or a piece of art that can make an impact in the space. A large piece of art with a chunky frame works well and can be hung over a fireplace or a sofa.

Tip #3: Accessorizing

Accessories are the "jewelry" of the space. The little details and accents that tighten up the room's theme and make it feel like home. When accessorizing, group items in odd numbers and use a variety of heights to add visual interest and dimension. Don't be afraid to use mixed media and seek color inspiration from the wall art, rugs and pillows in the space.

Tip #4: Patterns

Mixing patterns in a room is a great way to add dimension. When mixing patterns, choose patterns of different sizes. Too many of the same size pattern can overwhelm the room so use larger patterns on accent pieces such as a chair or a rug. Be sure to tie your patterns together by choosing coordinating color schemes.

La-Z-Boy's brand new showroom in Schaumburg - is like no other! The flagship store has a design center, Tempur-Pedic mattress gallery, clearance area, and full range selection of sofas. Sectionals, chairs, recliners, tables, and accessories presented in inspiring room displays for your shopping convenience.

Share your decorating dreams with the knowledgeable and professional staff, all in a pressure free surrounding. La-Z-Boy offers a range of free design services to meet any need. They will help you in your home or in the store. Whatever you prefer! Their designers are experts in the field of interior design, especially home décor.

This weekend Friday- Monday May 4-7, 2018, shop and get 30% off everything, plus a free accessory with a purchase of $499 or more. Don't forget to enter to win a $5,000 shopping spree in the store. See store for full details.

To find out more, visit the La-Z-Boy website:
https://www.la-z-boy.com/chicago
