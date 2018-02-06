Veteran gets mortgage-free home in Algonquin

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) --A Chicago area Navy veteran, who is a mother of two, was gifted with a newly renovated, mortgage-free home on Tuesday in north suburban Algonquin.
Shynae Murphy, who served in the Navy's 7th Fleet and did tours throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region, never had a home to call her home - until now.
"It's one of those feeling that you just can't put your finger on it," Murphy said. "It's really exciting."
She is the latest recipient of the Operation Homefront's program, which works with corporate sponsors to provide the mortgage-free homes to veterans. Murphy's home was courtesy of JP Chase Morgan.
"There's a lot of challenges for veterans and their families transitioning to civilian life so with our homes on the Homefront program this is one way we can give our veterans and families opportunity to have a part of the American dream," said Madison Dillon, of Operation Homefront.
Murphy said it hasn't been easy transitioning to civilian life. Her motivation has been her two children. She now has a full-time job working with veterans.
"Right now, I'm soaking it all in as a first-time homeowner," she said Tuesday. She added: "I just want to say thank you so much to all the people who believe in veterans ... because we couldn't do anything without you guys."
This program is called Homes on the Homefront, and is one of the largest housing programs for veterans. Since 2012, they have donated over 600 homes.
For more information, visit: https://www.homesonthehomefront.org/