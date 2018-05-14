  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Homeless Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted in NYC

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett has the story of a Good Samaritan who stepped in after two elderly women were assaulted in Brownsville.

By
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn --
It was 10 a.m. on Mother's Day in Brooklyn. One woman was pulling a shopping cart and another woman is using a cane. A man walked toward them while talking to himself, and attacked them without warning.

In an instant, the man is confronted by another man who witnessed the attack and chases the suspect down and tackles him.

The two women, both in their seventies, were dazed. One woman was bleeding badly from her head.

Shopkeepers and residents converged on the scene as the Good Samaritan struggled in the distance to restrain the man until police arrived.

The attack happened outside Shoppers World in Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville. Store manager Jacaira Baez could not believe what happened.

"On Mother's Day? It's bad," Baez said.

People were so impressed, they shook the Good Samaritan's hand. He told witnesses he was homeless and refused to look the other way.

"Thank God he was there," says eyewitness Karla Johnson.

The two women were treated for their injuries at Brookdale Hospital and were later released.

The Good Samaritan's identity was not released.

The suspect will be arraigned in criminal court on Monday. He has been identified as Andres Flores, 45. Flores is charged with two counts of assault.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
good samaritanelderlyelder abuseattackassaultmother's dayu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Employee robbed at gunpoint Quartino restaurant in River North
Chicago Weather: Flood Warning issued for Lake County Ill.
Wisconsin police officer caught on video punching teen in face
At least 43 killed in massive protests as US opens embassy in Jerusalem
Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
Calif. teen arrested after hacking into school grading system
Black Yale student interrogated after nap: I posted video 'for my safety'
Show More
Police investigating after home of Ald. Cardenas apparently vandalized
Delaware becomes first state to fully ban child marriage
'American Idol's' Top 3 revealed
Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee holding job fair this week
Friends bring prom to girl burned in Glendale Heights fire pit explosion
More News