Homeless man seeking shelter from cold run over by 18-wheeler

Police say a homeless man was just trying to find a dry, warm place to sleep when he was run over by an 18-wheeler.The man found comfort under an empty trailer that was backed up to a loading dock at a Sam's Club on the South Loop of Houston.Early Thursday morning a truck driver hooked onto that empty trailer and pulled forward. The homeless man couldn't get out of the way in time.The trailer's huge tires ran over the man's legs.Workers on the dock yelled at the driver to stop after hearing moaning from the injured man.Paramedics helped the man and he was taken to the hospital.The man is expected to survive.