'Devastation, heartbreak' as homeowner watches house burn, explode before his eyes

EMBED </>More Videos

Homeowner Scott Drew was watching as the roof of his home exploded amid the flames of the Canyon Fire 2 in Anaheim Hills.

By
ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif. --
With firefighters desperately working on structure protection efforts, a number of homes have been consumed by the flames of the Canyon Fire 2 in Anaheim Hills.

The wind-driven brush fire, first reported around 10 a.m., has consumed at least 2,000 acres as it spread quickly through the Anaheim Hills area.

Eyewitness News observed at least nine homes that were destroyed by flames. The number may increase as the fire continues spreading and as assessments continue.

One homeowner stood on Via El Estribo and just watched as his home burned before his eyes.

As he stood there, a piece of the roof exploded, sending debris scattering into the air. Other homes on the street were also catching fire.

EMBED More News Videos

The Canyon Fire 2 has consumed multiple homes in Anaheim Hills.



"Devastation. Heartbreak," said homeowner Scott Drew, describing his feelings at seeing his home of the last four years burn.

Firefighters, he said, worked hard to protect his house and the others.

"They were battling hard. They tried. I walked up on it and they had a ton of water going, helicopter drops, but it wasn't enough to save it."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
brush firewildfireu.s. & worldexplosionhouse fireCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Ditka: 'No oppression in last 100 years'
Tinley Park crash closes Oak Park Avenue near 171st Street
Mother of 3 robbed, pistol-whipped in IKEA parking lot
Radio host Delilah takes break after son's suicide
Cubs rally past Nationals 2-1, could clinch NLDS
VIDEO: Santa Rosa family says home looted during fire chaos
Man shot in East Garfield Park, CPD squad car struck by gunfire
Video: 11-year-old girl learns her adoption is final
Show More
Deadly, apocalyptic California wildfires force thousands to evacuate
Police: Teen in custody after deadly shooting at Texas Tech
Brain tumor survivor climbing mountains to raise money for Lurie Children's Hospital
John Fox praises Mitchell Trubisky's debut: Bears 'feel his presence'
More News
Top Video
Man shot in East Garfield Park, CPD squad car struck by gunfire
Tinley Park crash closes Oak Park Avenue near 171st Street
Student from Puerto Rico enrolls in Chicago school after Hurricane Maria
Gov't wants long sentence for suburban teen terrorist
More Video