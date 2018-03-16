  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Horrifying video shows passengers being flung from Georgian ski lift

EMBED </>More Videos

Eleven people were injured after a ski lift in the Eurasian country Georgia malfunctioned, flinging passengers off into the snow below. Warning: Some may find this video disturbing. (Yuri Leontyev/Instagram)

Eleven people were injured after a ski lift in the Eurasian country Georgia malfunctioned, flinging passengers off into the snow below.

The horrifying accident happened at the Gudauri resort in the Caucus mountains. In videos taken of the incident, some riders are seen falling into the snow before reaching the end while others were forcibly flung off at the bottom of the lift as the chair rounded a corner.

WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing or upsetting.


A local health spokesperson told ABC News that eight of the injured riders were taken to a local hospital, though none suffered critical or life-threatening injuries.

The Mountain Resorts Development Company blamed the malfunction on a faulty rope in the lift system.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldeuropeaccidentski resortsskiing
Top Stories
Engineers behind collapsed Fla. bridge involved in East Chicago project
At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse
Sister claims to know location of Stacy Peterson's body
1,100 Downers Grove students get hour detentions for walkouts
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
Police: Man grabbed teen, tried to abduct her in West Lawn
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing Pa. girl
Water taxis return to Chicago River on St. Patrick's Day
Show More
Custodian accused of stealing from students' bags during walkout
Delivery driver shot in Washington Park
Man convicted of killing off-duty Cook Co. Sheriff's officer in 2013 sentenced to 65 years in prison
Man killed by boulder dropped from California overpass
More News
Top Video
Fry the Coop's Nashville hot chicken spices up South Suburbs
At least 6 crushed to death in Florida bridge collapse
Former ABC7 Anchor Joel Daly to be special guest during Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade
K9 memorial honors fallen CPD Officer Thor Soderberg
More Video