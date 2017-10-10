NORTH BAY FIRES

How to help wildfire victims: Everything you need to know

Want to help after a disaster? Follow these tips to maximize your impact.

Wildfires have devastated communities in California, killing at least 10 people, forcing evacuations and burning homes to the ground as they scorch tens of thousands of acres.

If you would like to help those affected by the fires, here's what you should keep in mind.

Offer help right now

Facebook has launched its crisis center for several areas affected by the fire. There, you can see the specific requests for help that individuals are asking for and coordinate with them to meet their needs.

Give cash, not supplies
Most charities prefer monetary donations, especially if you do not live near the affected area. These are more flexible and cause less of a strain on the charity, allowing them to help more, USAID explained.

"Unlike material donations, cash involves no transportation costs, shipping delays, or customs fees. It also enables relief organizations to spend more time providing aid by spending less time managing goods," the organization explained on its website.

If you are able to personally deliver supplies to charities, look for items they specifically request.

Check the charity

Before you donate to a charity, make sure you know where your aid is going. The Center for International Disaster Information recommends checking with a charity monitoring organization like GiveWell, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or the Better Business Bureau before donating.

Make sure your donation is secure by going through an organization's official website or sending a check in the mail. Charity Navigator says you should never donate over the phone, email or unknown social media pages, as these are easier for scammers to target.
