HS softball coach killed in hit and run near Oswego

A woman was found dead Sunday after a hit-and-run crash near Oswego, the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said. (WLS)

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman was found dead Sunday after a hit-and-run crash near Oswego, the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said.

Amanda Stanton, 26, was found dead near Plainfield Road and Plainsman Court at about 2:26 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the area of Plainfield Road and Plainsman Court, a rural stretch that runs through Oswego. Authorities believe the Lockport woman was hit by a car and the driver never stopped.

A source says she was attending a wedding at Gaylord House about a half a mile down the road on Saturday. It's unclear what time she may have been hit.

Oswego High School said Stanton was a beloved girls' softball coach at the school.

Stanton went to Eastern Michigan University and played softball in Lockport and was hired right out of college to be the head coach of the girls' softball team at Oswego High School. They hadn't had a winning season in 22 years and she turned it around in just three.

"She truly had that it factor that you rarely see in young coaches. Very vibrant, very passionate," said Athletic Director Oswego High School Darren Howard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kendall County Sheriff's Office at (630)553-5856.
