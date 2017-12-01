Two human heads were discovered in a foam cooler outside the Guadalajara offices of television network Televisa in western Mexico. Authorities say the cooler was abandoned early Tuesday morning.According to authorities, messages from a criminal group operating in the region were found next to the coolers. It was not clear who the heads belonged to, but the cooler contained a threatening message signed off with "CJNG", the Spanish initials of a drug gang, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.Elsewhere in the city, authorities found a second cooler containing a message threatening a judge. A bag with suspected human remains was found with another threat.The government of Jalisco is still investigating the remains.In recent years, the CJNG has become one of the most powerful Mexican drug gangs, and authorities blame it for violence in much of central and western Mexico.