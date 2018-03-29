I-290 chase linked to Oakbrook Center Mall carjacking

CHICAGO (WLS) --A high-speed chase on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday is linked to a carjacking in a parking garage at Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook police said Thursday.
Police said at about 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, a 68-year-old woman was getting ready for work in her car, which was parked in the mall's yellow parking garage. The woman said a white Toyota Camry parked behind her car and a man came out, opened her car door, pointed a gun at her and demanded she get out of the car.
As the man began pulling away in her Honda Civic, police said the woman grabbed her purse out of the back seat. Police said the man got out of the car, chased the woman down, snatched the purse back and drove off.
Police said the Camry was reported stolen out of Maywood and was later spotted on I-290 Wednesday.
The high-speed chase ended when the car exited the Eisenhower at Ashland Avenue and crashed through a fence, then slid down the embankment and came to a stop on the shoulder of the highway.
Illinois State Police said four people were taken into custody after the chase.
Oak Brook police said Thursday the victim's Honda Civic was recovered in Chicago. Police said they are reviewing surveillance video and continuing to investigate.
Oakbrook Center Mall released a statement Thursday saying, "We ask all queries be directed to the Oakbrook Police Department way, as this is an ongoing investigation. Please know the safety of our guests and employees is always of the utmost importance and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure incidents like this are prevented in the future."