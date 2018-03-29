I-290 chase linked to Oakbrook Center Mall carjacking

Chopper 7HD flew over the crash near the Ashland Ave. exit on the Eisenhower expressway.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A high-speed chase on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday is linked to a carjacking in a parking garage at Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook police said Thursday.

Police said at about 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, a 68-year-old woman was getting ready for work in her car, which was parked in the mall's yellow parking garage. The woman said a white Toyota Camry parked behind her car and a man came out, opened her car door, pointed a gun at her and demanded she get out of the car.

As the man began pulling away in her Honda Civic, police said the woman grabbed her purse out of the back seat. Police said the man got out of the car, chased the woman down, snatched the purse back and drove off.

Police said the Camry was reported stolen out of Maywood and was later spotted on I-290 Wednesday.

The high-speed chase ended when the car exited the Eisenhower at Ashland Avenue and crashed through a fence, then slid down the embankment and came to a stop on the shoulder of the highway.

Illinois State Police said four people were taken into custody after the chase.

Oak Brook police said Thursday the victim's Honda Civic was recovered in Chicago. Police said they are reviewing surveillance video and continuing to investigate.

Oakbrook Center Mall released a statement Thursday saying, "We ask all queries be directed to the Oakbrook Police Department way, as this is an ongoing investigation. Please know the safety of our guests and employees is always of the utmost importance and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure incidents like this are prevented in the future."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police chasestolen cararrestcarjackingMaywoodChicagoOak Brook
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
4 arrested after high speed chase, crash
Top Stories
River North stabbing victim ID'd as suburban CEO
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Anaheim man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman found to be unfit for trial
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
Girl buys first lottery ticket on 18th birthday, wins big
Security guard, robbery suspect wounded in West Side church shootout
DMX faces the music: serenaded by judge, gets year in prison
Show More
Judge drops involuntary manslaughter charges in Penn State fraternity hazing death
Cubs, White Sox announce Opening Day lineups
Guardian Angels canvassing Little Village after girl, 13, sexually assaulted
Mayor Emanuel to give deposition in police shooting lawsuit
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos