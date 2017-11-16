Inbound Dan Ryan local lanes closed at Marquette for investigation of possible shooting, 3 injured

EMBED </>More Videos

The local lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway is closed at 59th Street as Illinois State Police investigate a possible shooting on the highway. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The local lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway are closed at Marquette Road as Illinois State Police investigate a possible shooting on the highway. Three people were injured, fire officials said.

Chopper7 HD is at the scene of the reported shooting just north of 59th Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood. Emergency vehicles and police remain at the scene.

Illinois State Police said they are investigating crash and a possible shooting. They did not release the circumstances surrounding the possible shooting and crash.

Chicago fire officials said they responded to a call at about 5:15 p.m. of a shooting victim and car accident. There are reports that two adults and a young child were in the car involved in the crash.

Official said one victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Two others were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Traffic is being diverted off the expressway at Marquette Road.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
expressway shootingtrafficChicagoEnglewood
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Missing Mokena bartender found murdered in rural area miles from home, work
Outlaws have sordid, violent history in metro Chicago
Police investigating sex assault of Lindblom Academy student with cerebral palsy
Man found dead in ditch 5 hours after 911 caller reported him moving
REPORT: Charles Manson close to death in CA hospital
Mass exoneration: Convictions of 15 men, tied to tainted CPD officer, overturned
Lil Peep dies at 21; rapper, fashion star missed last concert
Woman charged in death of 2-year-old child
Show More
Woman who killed pregnant friend, cut out baby gets 40 years to life
FBI: Man robs same Schaumburg bank for the 2nd time - 7 years later
Two-time cancer survivor supports patients with visits, letters
Coworkers buy car for teen who rides bike miles to work
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
I-Team: The Pain Pendulum
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Police investigating sex assault of Lindblom Academy student with cerebral palsy
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video