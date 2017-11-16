The local lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway are closed at Marquette Road as Illinois State Police investigate a possible shooting on the highway. Three people were injured, fire officials said.Chopper7 HD is at the scene of the reported shooting just north of 59th Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood. Emergency vehicles and police remain at the scene.Illinois State Police said they are investigating crash and a possible shooting. They did not release the circumstances surrounding the possible shooting and crash.Chicago fire officials said they responded to a call at about 5:15 p.m. of a shooting victim and car accident. There are reports that two adults and a young child were in the car involved in the crash.Official said one victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Two others were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.Traffic is being diverted off the expressway at Marquette Road.