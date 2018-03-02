IB I-290 reopens after 7-vehicle crash; driver killed ID'd

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --The inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway have reopened Friday morning one day after a fatal crash in Elmhurst.
Seven investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board will be coming to Elmhurst Friday to get to the bottom of the cause of the crash.
The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. on the inbound I-290 near Elmhurst, shutting all eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway near St. Charles Road.
One driver, Christopher Follett, 37, of Munster, Ind., was killed, and two other drivers were injured but are expected to be OK.
Cellphone video taken by a passing driver shows the seconds after the crash - fire, smoke and chaos with three semi-trailers tangled up with four other vehicles.
Elmhurst firefighters were aided by the Chicago Fire Department, which had six pieces of their equipment on the scene, including a foam truck from O'Hare International Airport.
Investigators spent the night reconstructing the crash and just before 3 a.m., all lanes were reopened.