Ice possibly from plane falls through roof of home

EMBED </>More Videos

For the second time in five weeks, an Inland Empire family has reported ice, possibly from an airplane, falling through their roof and landing on their bed. (KABC)

By
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. --
For the second time in five weeks, an Inland Empire family has reported ice, possibly from an airplane, falling through their roof and landing on their bed.

Claudelle Curry said he was watching TV with his wife around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in their home in the 1400 block of Arizona Avenue in San Bernardino, when the whole house shook.

"Still shaking our heads, wondering what in the world is going on," he said, "The sound was horrendous. It sounded like a bomb that went off."

At first, Curry didn't know what was going on. When he walked into the master bedroom, he found the bed and floor covered in insulation from the attic. There was also a gaping hole in the ceiling.

"And then we saw the big huge white objects on the floor," Curry said. "And I was like what is this? It was ice."

Curry believes it came from an airplane, and a similar incident happened in early November in Chino, when a chunk of ice came crashing down into the home of Brandon Blanchard.

Blanchard told Eyewitness News he's been wondering what's going on after his incident. He was just paid off by his insurance company, but said he's still out the $1,000 deductible.

As for Curry and his wife, they filed a report with the San Bernardino Police Department. A spokesperson with the FAA told Eyewitness News they had no knowledge of the incident.

"Someone can get killed," Curry said. "That's the frightening part about it."

Curry and his wife are now sleeping in the guest room. They're just happy they didn't go to bed early on Sunday night because if they had, the ice would have fallen on top of them.

"It's scary, every time you think about what could have happened, you get chills," Curry said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
airplaneicerooftopbizarrehomeu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car; driver crashes into Chicago Lawn library
Shots fired on Dan Ryan temporarily close outbound lanes
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Baby born with heart outside her body
Mom accused of abusing daughter, 2, who suffered skull fracture
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
Mom gets 42-94 years in prison for 3-year-old's beating death
Red Lobster launches Amazon delivery in Chicago area
$1,000 investment with brewery buys you free beer for life
Show More
Make Christmas brighter for young church shooting victim
John Stamos is going to be a dad!
Journalist not required to reveal sources in Laquan McDonald case, judge rules
Maggots, dead mouse found in woman's smelly car
More News
Top Video
Journalist not required to reveal sources in Laquan McDonald case, judge rules
Shots fired on Dan Ryan temporarily close outbound lanes
Boy, 14, shot while riding in stolen car; driver crashes into Chicago Lawn library
Jones claims victory in Alabama; Moore refuses to concede
More Video