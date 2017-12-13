Ice possibly from plane falls through roof of home

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. --For the second time in five weeks, an Inland Empire family has reported ice, possibly from an airplane, falling through their roof and landing on their bed.
Claudelle Curry said he was watching TV with his wife around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in their home in the 1400 block of Arizona Avenue in San Bernardino, when the whole house shook.
"Still shaking our heads, wondering what in the world is going on," he said, "The sound was horrendous. It sounded like a bomb that went off."
At first, Curry didn't know what was going on. When he walked into the master bedroom, he found the bed and floor covered in insulation from the attic. There was also a gaping hole in the ceiling.
"And then we saw the big huge white objects on the floor," Curry said. "And I was like what is this? It was ice."
Curry believes it came from an airplane, and a similar incident happened in early November in Chino, when a chunk of ice came crashing down into the home of Brandon Blanchard.
Blanchard told Eyewitness News he's been wondering what's going on after his incident. He was just paid off by his insurance company, but said he's still out the $1,000 deductible.
As for Curry and his wife, they filed a report with the San Bernardino Police Department. A spokesperson with the FAA told Eyewitness News they had no knowledge of the incident.
"Someone can get killed," Curry said. "That's the frightening part about it."
Curry and his wife are now sleeping in the guest room. They're just happy they didn't go to bed early on Sunday night because if they had, the ice would have fallen on top of them.
"It's scary, every time you think about what could have happened, you get chills," Curry said.