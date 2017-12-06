  • BREAKING NEWS ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump to talk about Jerusalem as Israel's capital

VENTURA, California --
An iconic cross at a California park is still standing tall despite a wildfire that has ravaged the area, KEYT-TV reports.

The Serra Cross, which has stood on the site since World War II, is well known to the local community and has been the backdrop for thousands of weddings.

Rumors of the cross burning down flooded social media on Tuesday. It was easy to believe since everything around the cross at Grant Park, including power lines, was destroyed.

The original cross was placed on the hill in 1782. Over the years, the original cross and replacements were lost to the elements. The current cross has stood atop the hill since 1941.
Photos show the destruction of the wildfires in Ventura and the resilience of those affected

