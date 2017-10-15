IHOP server with black belt takes down robbery suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Elijah Arnold (left) described how he stopped a robbery suspect from stealing money at a San Antonio IHOP on Saturday. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
An IHOP server in San Antonio with a third-degree black belt put his skills to use when a man tried stealing money from the cash register.

Elijah Arnold, 22, said he was opening the restaurant Saturday when he heard the register popping open.

"I like, ran up. He like, swung the crowbar at me. I blocked with my left arm, I hit him with my right hand and I pulled him to the ground," Arnold said.

He sprang into action, tackling the robber to the ground until police arrived.

The whole time, Arnold says the man begged him to let him go.

"Even on the ground when I was holding him, he was begging me, 'Please let me go, just give me the money, you should understand this,'" Arnold said.

The server took a crowbar to the face, but says the biggest reward was the appreciation he got from his managers.

The suspect was arrested, but police are still looking for two other people who were with him.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
restaurantrobberybuzzworthyTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Record rain floods streets across area
Child shot on South Side in apparent accident, police say
Texas county worker arrested for $1.2 million fajitas theft
Body found in river identified as 'Shark Tank' entrepreneur
Girl, 3, drowns in grease pit at Alabama ice cream shop
Police: Woman, 26, found shot to death in Rosemoor
Kaepernick files grievance against NFL over alleged collusion
Boy, 6, critically injured after SUV plunges into Aurora retention pond
Show More
HOPE: Las Vegas massacre victim wakes from coma
Girl, 13, abducted and sexually assaulted in Gresham
Porn publisher offers $10 million for dirt on Trump
Cubs face LA Dodgers Sunday in Game 2 of NLCS
6 dead, 7 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Chicago MacArthur Genius Grant winner
Chicago Weather: Record rain floods streets across area
Get your family fit this fall
Innovations at the upcoming Chicago Ideas Week
More Video