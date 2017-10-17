ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. --A couple from Belleville, Ill., was taken into custody after police found an arsenal of weapons in their motel room, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said.
Several assault rifles, handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a bullet proof vest found at a Motel 6 in Caseyville, Ill., were confiscated by a drug tactical unit.
Cara Anderson and Shawn Holland may have been trying to sell the guns, authorities said. The couple had allegedly assembled the fully-functional weapons with parts they purchased.
Both were charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
"In light of everything else that has been going on with Vegas, with different shootings around the country, this was highly unusual for them to be in a hotel room on the third floor with all these guns and ammunition," St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson told KMOV.