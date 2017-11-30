Ill. AG subpoenas Message Envy; company responds to sexual assault accusations

(PRNewsFoto/Massage Envy Spa)

CHICAGO --
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has subpoenaed Massage Envy spas following a report that more than 180 people across the nation have filed sexual assault lawsuits and other sexual misconduct complaints against the company.

In a news release, Madigan says her office issued subpoenas for the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company and four of its franchises in Illinois seeking information about employee training and how the company handles complaints related to sexual assault and sexually inappropriate behavior.

The website BuzzFeed News reported this week that that dozens of women had complained that Massage Envy therapists had groped their genitals and breasts as well as incidents of digital and oral penetration.

A Massage Envy official has said the company has tried to create "stringent, rigorous policies" for hiring, screening, and training therapists.

The company sent out a statement to their customers from CEO Joseph C. Magnacca saying in part, "I, like so many of you, continue to be sickened and so disheartened by the stories that have recently been published about sexual misconduct at Massage Envy franchise locations. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and to those who suffered, I am deeply sorry."

Magnacca said the company spoke directly with victims and victims rights groups, industry associations and sexual violence experts to define a plan of action. He said they would announce a "comprehensive and transparent path forward" next week, and that in the meantime the company is requiring each location to review, recommunicate and recommit to safety and reporting policies.

Magnacca said Massage Envy has also completed an additional review of all massage therapist files, and had their third-party background screening company rescreen each of their 20,000 licensed massage therapists.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual assaultu.s. & worldsexual misconductChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Report: 180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas
Top Stories
1 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Oakbrook Center
Man charged in 3 Rolling Meadows sex assaults, home invasions
Kate Steinle murder suspect found not guilty
Bodies of family missing 10 months found in Mexico
Russell Simmons steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations
Sisters who survived Vegas shooting say they won't get fund money due to rules
National Review calls Rauner 'Worst Republican Governor in America'
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
Show More
2 attempted carjackings within an hour in Oak Park
Wrongful death suit puts CPD 'code of silence' on trial
El Chapo aide held in Chicago outlines widespread Mexican torture
Ann Curry and Natalie Morales speak out about Lauer's termination
Missing teen believed to be with Snapchat predator found safe
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
More Photos