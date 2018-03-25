Illinois mother, 3 children killed in East Texas traffic accident

Authorities have identified a Tennessee trucker and four members of an Illinois family who died in an East Texas traffic accident.The Department of Public Safety on Saturday said investigators are trying to determine why a big rig rear-ended a minivan stopped on Interstate 30 as an earlier unrelated wreck cleared.Sgt. Sylvia Jennings says 64-year-old Wanda Gebhart of Pikeville, Tennessee, died at the scene Friday on eastbound I-30 at Mount Pleasant, 100 miles northeast of Dallas.Jennings says 41-year-old Jessica Brokish of Savoy, Illinois, in Champaign County and her three children were also killed. DPS didn't immediately release names of the boys - ages 9 and 6 - plus a 2-year-old girl. The woman's husband was driving and was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.Three other stopped vehicles were caught in the chain-reaction crash.