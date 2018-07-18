Indiana dad cleaning handgun accidentally shoots, kills daughter, 6

EMBED </>More Videos

Dad cleaning gun accidentally shoots and kills daughter (KTRK)

SALEM, Indiana --
State Police said a southern Indiana man accidentally shot and killed his 6-year-old daughter while cleaning a handgun.

They said Makayla S. Bowling of rural Salem was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Reports state her father was cleaning the gun inside a home Friday night and thought the weapon was unloaded, but it discharged, striking the girl in the head.

The father's name hasn't been released.

Police said detectives don't believe foul play was involved.

The shooting remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingaccidental shootingchild shotchild killedu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lincoln Park sex abuse suspect due in court
Boy, 14, shot to death in West Englewood drive-by
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman found fit to stand trial
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Show More
Crash on OB Kennedy snarls traffic on IB Dan Ryan
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted home invasion
Police: Men tried to lure 4-year-old girl into van with candy in Irving Woods
Thailand cave rescue: Boys recall battle to survive, moment they were found
Texas execution: Killer tells victim's family he loves them before death
More News