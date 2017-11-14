Indiana man allegedly claimed he worked undercover for Pence security

A central Indiana man faces charges alleging that he claimed to be an undercover agent working for Vice President Mike Pence's security detail while threatening a hospital executive.Fifty-three-year-old Johnny Wayne Agee of Greenfield was arrested last week on felony charges of impersonation of a public servant and intimidation. He remained jailed Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.The Herald Bulletin reports Agee allegedly started making threats against a St. Vincent Anderson Hospital executive after being denied a medical procedure earlier this year.Agee allegedly texted threats to the executive's cellphone, and later tweeted photos on Twitter of himself posing with handgun where he claimed that he was a member of the vice president's security detail.The hospital executive obtained a restraining order against Agee in early November.