Indiana man allegedly claimed he worked undercover for Pence security

ANDERSON, Ind. --
A central Indiana man faces charges alleging that he claimed to be an undercover agent working for Vice President Mike Pence's security detail while threatening a hospital executive.

Fifty-three-year-old Johnny Wayne Agee of Greenfield was arrested last week on felony charges of impersonation of a public servant and intimidation. He remained jailed Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.

The Herald Bulletin reports Agee allegedly started making threats against a St. Vincent Anderson Hospital executive after being denied a medical procedure earlier this year.

Agee allegedly texted threats to the executive's cellphone, and later tweeted photos on Twitter of himself posing with handgun where he claimed that he was a member of the vice president's security detail.

The hospital executive obtained a restraining order against Agee in early November.
