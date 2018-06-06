Indiana motorcyclist traveling at 135 mph arrested, charged with reckless driving

A Crown Point, Indiana man was arrested Wednesday and charged with reckless driving after an Indiana State Police officer saw him riding at over 130 miles per hour.First Sergeant Terrance Weems was driving eastbound on I-80/94 at approximately 8:10 a.m. when he saw Zachary M. Babich, 19, approach on a motorcycle at high speed. Babich passed Weems and proceeded to pass several vehicles on the shoulders and between lanes.Weems pursued Babich at 130 miles per hour and obtained a radar read of Babich's speed, which clocked in at 135 miles per hour. Babich eventually stopped when he saw Weems behind him.Babich told officers that he was traveling at such high speeds because he was on his way to training for work.Babich was incarcerated and his motorcycle was impounded.