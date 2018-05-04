Indiana police officer fatally shot; suspect still at large

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. --
A western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot, and officers have surrounded an apartment complex where they believe the suspect remains at large.

Terre Haute police spokesman Ryan Adamson says the city police officer was shot and fatally wounded Friday evening while investigating a homicide at an apartment complex on the west side of the city that's about 70 miles west of Indianapolis.

Adamson says a suspect in that homicide opened fire and shot one of the officers, who later died. He says no additional information was immediately available on the male officer who was killed.

Adamson says Terre Haute police and police from other agencies have a building at surrounded at the Garden Quarter apartment complex. They believe the suspect remains inside.
