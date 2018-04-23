Inmate gets 15 years for hiring undercover cop to kill witnesses in his case

A Cook County Jail inmate was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for soliciting an undercover cop to kill two witnesses in his case.Ivan Flores, 22, was originally book on March 17, 2016 on an aggravated criminal sexual abuse case, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff's Office. While in custody, Flores was looking for someone to kill two witnesses in the case.An undercover investigator with the sheriff's office visited the jail on Sept. 11, 2016 to meet with Flores, the sheriff's office said. During their conversation, Flores offered to pay the man $5,000 to kill the witnesses.On Jan. 12, 2017, Flores was charged with solicitation of murder and solicitation of murder for hire, and he admitted to his role in the plot to have the witnesses killed, the sheriff's office said.Flores was sentenced Monday to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to the solicitation of murder charge, the sheriff's office said. He was also sentenced to three years in the aggravated criminal sexual abuse case.