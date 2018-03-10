International Home & Housewares Show

CHICAGO (WLS) --Dozens of retailers will come together for the 2018 International Home and Housewares Show at the McCormick Place.
The show is the largest housewares-only show in the world. Housewares companies will be showcasing their latest products highlighting the top trends.
The show will feature great new products that reflect emerging trends. Lisa Casey joined ABC7 from McCormick Place Saturday morning.
Event: International Home and Housewares Show
Date: March 10-13, 2018
Hours: The show begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 10 and closes at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13
Event is not open to the public
Link: https://theinspiredhome.com