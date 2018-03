International Home & Housewares Show

Dozens of retailers will come together for the 2018 International Home and Housewares Show at the McCormick Place.The show is the largest housewares-only show in the world. Housewares companies will be showcasing their latest products highlighting the top trends.The show will feature great new products that reflect emerging trends. Lisa Casey joined ABC7 from McCormick Place Saturday morning.Event: International Home and Housewares ShowDate: March 10-13, 2018Hours: The show begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 10 and closes at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13Event is not open to the publicLink: https://theinspiredhome.com