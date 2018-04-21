Intoxicated driver runs off I-94 ramp, hits another intoxicated driver in Indiana

An intoxicated driver hit another intoxicated driver in Indiana Saturday. (Indiana State Police)

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) --
An intoxicated driver ran his car into another intoxicated driver's in Indiana Saturday.

According to Indiana State Police, a preliminary investigation showed that Jacqueline Adan, 21, was driving with a 17-year-old passenger and Toni Serano, 23 when she lost control of her car on the curve of an I-94 westbound on-ramp in Portage.

Adan continued through the median and entered first I-94 westbound, then the State Route 249 exit ramp.

On the exit ramp, Adan hit a vehicle driven by Leonard Scott, 32.

Serano was uninjured. Scott, Adan and the teenage passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Adan's blood alcohol concentration was found to be twice the legal limit. She was taken to Porter County Jail. Scott was also arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drunk drivingDUIdui crashIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 shot, 1 fatally, outside motorcycle club on South Side
White Sox reliever Farquhar in critical condition following brain bleed
Illinois agencies mailed personal information of 4,000 people to wrong addresses
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
Man struck by vehicle stolen in potential string of carjackings
Woman accidentally shoots and kills young daughter
Hundreds help clean Chicago parks in honor of Earth Day
Food vendor dragged as person steals her van in Little Village
Show More
World's oldest person dies in Japan at age of 117
Barbara Bush was 'first lady of the greatest generation'
2 women shot in South Austin neighborhood
Driver dies after car goes into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier
More News