Intoxicated driver runs off I-94 ramp, hits car driven by another intoxicated driver in Indiana

An intoxicated driver hit another intoxicated driver in Indiana Saturday. (Indiana State Police)

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) --
An intoxicated driver ran their car into a vehicle driven by another intoxicated driver in Indiana Saturday.

According to Indiana State Police, a preliminary investigation showed that Jacqueline Adan, 21, was driving with a 17-year-old passenger and Toni Serano, 23, when she lost control of her car on the curve of an I-94 westbound on-ramp in Portage.

Adan continued through the median and entered first I-94 westbound, then the State Route 249 exit ramp.

On the exit ramp, Adan hit a vehicle driven by Leonard Scott, 32.

Serano was uninjured. Scott, Adan and the teenage passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Adan's blood alcohol concentration was found to be twice the legal limit. She was taken to Porter County Jail. Scott was also arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drunk drivingDUIdui crashIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Illinois man wanted in deadly Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; 4 dead
Waffle House hero: Bystander wrestled gun from shooter
Chicago airports now offering free wireless internet
3 shot, 1 fatally, outside motorcycle club on South Side
White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar in critical condition following brain bleed
Woman accidentally shoots and kills young daughter
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
Man struck by vehicle stolen in potential string of carjackings
Show More
Woman fined $500 over apple in carry-on bag
Food vendor dragged as person steals her van in Little Village
World's oldest person dies in Japan at age of 117
2 women shot in South Austin neighborhood
More News