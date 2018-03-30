Investigation continues after federal agent fatally shoots man in Zion

By
ZION, Ill. (WLS) --
Questions remain after a man was fatally shot in Zion at the hands of a federal agent Thursday.

The agent worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Zion police said the agent was sitting in his car when the incident took place at about 6 p.m. in the 3000-block of Ezekiel Avenue.

Veil of mystery and secrecy surrounds fatal law enforcement shooting
A federal agent from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development shot and killed a masked criminal suspect this morning in far north suburban Zion but the incident is still cloaked in secrecy.


Authorities said another man approached the agent with a gun and that's when the agent fired from inside the car, shooting and killing the alleged suspect.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who was wearing a bandana over part of his face shot to death in the street.

Illinois State Police is handling the investigation. Authorities said a gun was recovered next to the alleged suspect.
