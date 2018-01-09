Pearland police are looking for help to solve the murder of a grandmother who was found dead just two days before Christmas."Who are they to take away my son's grandma, my nephew's grandma?" asked Greg Young, whose mother Valerie Young died last month. "What gives you that right to do that to somebody so innocent? I just want that answer."Police are stumped by her murder. Just today, investigators put out a news release, including only vague details about the murder on Dec. 23rd in the 1500 block of Roy Road.Greg says the family, wanting privacy, at first asked police not to publicize the murder. However, the last two weeks have not led to the arrest of any killer."I'm just as lost and clueless as the investigators. There's nothing. I don't know of anything. My family knows absolutely nothing. Seriously. Clueless. Doesn't make sense," said Greg Young.Police won't say how the 59-year-old vicitm was killed. Her son says she was shot several times.It's unclear if she was attacked by someone waiting at her home, if someone followed her there, or if she was targeted in some other fashion. Greg Young says only her purse and cell phone were stolen in the attack.The family has retraced her steps, and Young says his mother was last seen alive on the afternoon of Dec. 22, the day before her body was found."We're out in the country. Stuff like that just doesn't really happen," Greg Young said.He tells Eyewitness News she'd called family, frantic, after discovering a door at her house unlocked and open when she returned home. Young says his father checked on her and she was OK after that.Valerie Young's son says the family is offering a sizeable reward of close to $100,000. If you know anything about what happened, you can contact Pearland police at 281-997-4231.