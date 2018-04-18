Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico; officials probe cause

In this Oct. 19, 2017 photo, a brigade from the Electric Power Authority repairs distribution lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in the Cantera community of San Juan, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico --
An island-wide blackout has hit Puerto Rico, which is struggling with an increasingly unstable power grid nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory.

Electric Power Authority spokeswoman Yohari Molina tells The Associated Press that crews are investigating the cause. Officials said Wednesday it could take 24 to 36 hours to fully restore power.

It's the first time since Category 4 storm hit on Sept. 20 that Puerto Rico has experienced a full island-wide blackout.

Some 40,000 power customers were still without normal electricity service as a result of the hurricane.

ESPN reports that a Major League Baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Indians will go on as planed.

"This has not taken us by surprise. We are prepared. Every area of Hiram Bithorn Stadium can run on generators that have a capacity to run for 48 hours. The main building runs on two generators, one of 400 kilowatts and another one of 200 for a total of 600 kilowatts. Each light tower operates with independent generators of 200 kilowatts," said spokesman John Blakeman.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
disaster reliefhurricane mariapuerto ricopower outagehurricaneu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 dead after Highland Park house fire
Protests planned at Chicago area Starbucks Wednesday
Alabama endures NYC 'poop train' that 'smells like death'
Barbara Bush called 'amazing racist' after her death in professor's tweet
CA couple accused in gruesome murder of Vietnam War vet
Man accused of slamming puppy on ground sought in SF
Man robbed, beaten on Red Line platform on Near North Side
Tourists stranded in Mexico after airline ends service
Show More
LISTEN: Philly police release call from Starbucks employee
Chicago Department of Aviation hosts 2 job fairs
New Mexico mourns mother of 2 killed on Southwest plane
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
More News