Jail break: Inmates removed speaker from wall, crawled in to escape, sheriff says

Authorities are searching for three men who escaped from a Tennessee jail, including one charged with homicide.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 20-year-old Dylan Cecil Ferguson has been added to its list of the top 10 most wanted people.He escaped from the Macon County Jail, about 60 miles northeast of Nashville, on Wednesday with two other men, Jeffrey Strong and Matt White.They broke out of jail by removing a speaker from the wall, authorities said. They then crawled into the wall and used blankets to lower themselves into a maintenance room, where they kicked the door open to escape, the Macon County Sheriff told ABC News.Ferguson faces criminal homicide and other charges in connection with the 2016 death of Brandon Michael Fye, whose remains were found in a wooded area in Macon County, the TBI said at the time. The agency says he should be considered armed and dangerous.The men may be traveling in a white 1990 Ford F-250 truck with Tennessee tag 3B5-7V2.A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Ferguson's arrest.