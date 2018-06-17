EARTHQUAKE

Japan rocked by magnitude 6.1 earthquake, 2 feared dead

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck north of Osaka in western Japan. (USGS)

TOKYO --
A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning, and at least two people were feared dead.

Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said two people were found with no vital signs and 41 others had been injured. Japanese media reported one of the likely victims is a 9-year-old girl at a school. Japanese authorities don't confirm death until after an examination at a hospital.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck shortly after 8 a.m. north of Osaka at a depth of about 13 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The initial strength of the quake was measured at 5.9.

The strongest shaking was north of Osaka, the agency said.

The quake knocked over walls, broke windows and set off scattered building fires. It toppled book shelves in homes and scattered goods on the floor of convenience stores and other shops.

The morning commute was disrupted as train and subway service in the Osaka area including the bullet train were suspended to check for damage to equipment. Television images showed passengers getting off trains onto the tracks between stations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGSu.s. & worldjapanjapan quake
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
VIDEO: How early quake warning system could save lives
EARTHQUAKE
Earthquake strikes about 20 miles NW of Palm Springs, USGS says
Earthquake strikes off Mexico coast
PHOTOS: Hundreds dead after Iran-Iraq earthquake
Chicago's Mexican, Puerto Rican communities unite to help disaster victims
More earthquake
Top Stories
Circus performers killed in Hammond train crash remembered 100 years later
Elizabeth Brackett, veteran Chicago journalist, dies at age 76
Walgreens to move into Chicago's old main post office building
Javier Baez departs game after being hit by pitch
Mother, 2 children injured in Burbank hit-and-run
Chicago man celebrates first Father's Day after beating cancer
Quake detected in Mexico City after National Team upsets Germany
Huntley animal shelter raises $20,000 in one day after AC breaks
Show More
5 immigrants killed in Texas car crash while being chased by border patrol agents
Trenton arts festival shooting leaves 22 injured; suspect killed
Hot weather can make you more angry, aggressive
1 of 3 escaped inmates from southeastern Illinois jail recaptured
More News