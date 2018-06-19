Joliet man gets 10 years for sexually assaulting son's sleeping babysitter

A Joliet man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting his young son's teenage babysitter while she was sleeping at his home.Victor Reyes-Jacobo, 34, pleaded guilty in March to a felony count of criminal sexual assault in the Dec. 4, 2015 attack, according to the Will County State's Attorney's Office.Reyes-Jacobo assaulted the girl as she slept overnight on a couch in the living room of his family's home, prosecutors said. During the assault, Reyes-Jacobo's son cried out for his father.The girl - who had been babysitting for Reyes-Jacobo while his wife recovered from back surgery at the home - ran from the home after she was attacked and "frantically called her parents" on her cellphone, prosecutors said. Her mother then called police, and the young girl gave authorities a detailed account of the assault."This young girl was a guest in the defendant's house, and she was helping him and his wife during a difficult time," Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow said in a statement. "In an act of abject depravity, Victor Reyes-Jacobo violated her trust and that of his debilitated wife and his helpless baby son by sexually assaulting a defenseless young girl who believed she was completely safe inside his home."