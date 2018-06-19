Joliet man gets 10 years for sexually assaulting son's sleeping babysitter

Victor Reyes-Jacobo. (Will County State's Attorney's Office)

JOLIET, Ill. --
A Joliet man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting his young son's teenage babysitter while she was sleeping at his home.

Victor Reyes-Jacobo, 34, pleaded guilty in March to a felony count of criminal sexual assault in the Dec. 4, 2015 attack, according to the Will County State's Attorney's Office.

Reyes-Jacobo assaulted the girl as she slept overnight on a couch in the living room of his family's home, prosecutors said. During the assault, Reyes-Jacobo's son cried out for his father.

The girl - who had been babysitting for Reyes-Jacobo while his wife recovered from back surgery at the home - ran from the home after she was attacked and "frantically called her parents" on her cellphone, prosecutors said. Her mother then called police, and the young girl gave authorities a detailed account of the assault.

"This young girl was a guest in the defendant's house, and she was helping him and his wife during a difficult time," Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow said in a statement. "In an act of abject depravity, Victor Reyes-Jacobo violated her trust and that of his debilitated wife and his helpless baby son by sexually assaulting a defenseless young girl who believed she was completely safe inside his home."

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapesex assaultsentencingJoliet
Top Stories
Teen dies at hospital after being shot in Univ. Village, covered with sheet
Cubs fans planning to exchange tickets must do so by noon Tuesday
XXXTentacion shot dead at 20 in Deerfield Beach, Florida
3 dead after being pulled from pool at apartment complex
Woman pleads guilty to murdering ex-boyfriend, shot him in head while driving
VIRAL: Woman finds maggots in jerk chicken dish from FL restaurant
Man steals truck by driving through glass doors of dealership
Elderly driver stranded by flood in Rockford rescued
Show More
CPD officer who shot, killed 19-year-old man in 2015 to testify
Odd animal shot in Montana identified by DNA test
Boy, 9, killed in Burbank hit-and-run, driver still at large
Experts: Dead seagulls in South Loop pushed out of nests by other birds
More News