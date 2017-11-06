Judge refuses to dismiss charges in Laquan McDonald case

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, 17.

CHICAGO --
A judge had rejected a motion to dismiss the first-degree murder charges against the Chicago Police accused in the fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

At a hearing on Monday, Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan dismissed the motion filed by Van Dyke's attorney, Dan Herbert because he said he didn't agree that Jason Van Dyke's right to a speedy trial was violated.

During the same hearing, Herbert announced he was filing another motion to have the case against Van Dyke thrown out because of what he says was prosecutorial misconduct by Cook County prosecutors who had the case before it was assigned to a special prosecutor.

Van Dyke is charged in the 2014 shooting of McDonald. A dashcam video shows Van Dyke shooting the teenager 16 times.
