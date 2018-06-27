Judge rejects jury's decision in LeGrier wrongful death lawsuit; family, estate awarded no money

In a surprising decision, the judge in the Quintonio LeGrier wrongful death lawsuit rejected the jury's decision and awarded LeGrier's family and estate no money.Minutes before the judge's decision, the jury ruled in favor of the LeGrier's parents and awarded them $1 million. The jury had also awarded LeGrier's estate $50,000 for his pain and suffering.The family and estate will now receive none of that money.The decision to reject the jury's decision was made because the jury had ruled Rialmo's use of force was reasonable.The jury also found that Rialmo did suffer emotional distress but awarded him no money.The jury deliberated for three hours.Rialmo shot and killed Quintonio LeGreier, 19, and his neighbor, Bettie Jones, while responding to a disturbance call in 2015.Legrier's defense team is asking for up to $25 million in damages.Rialmo alleges that Legrier swung a bat at him."Nobody saw him swing the bat," said LeGrier Estate Attorney Bill Foutris. "His partner didn't see that."Brian Gainer, an attorney hired by the City of Chicago, said that a person brandishing a bat is a threat."It's a life and death situation that happened in an instant. And in these situations people are going to see different things," Gainer said.The final argument heard by the jury came from Foutris, who claimed that Rialmo concocted his accounts from various versions of events that lead to the shooting."All his stories are bunk," Foutris said. "Nonsense...at that distance, under those circumstances, he is not a threat."The attorney representing Officer Rialmo filed a counter claim against LeGrier's estate that alleged LeGrier wanted to be killed and was responsible for the shooting.