  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Judge set to sentence Larry Nassar for assaulting gymnasts - NOW
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Judge set to sentence Larry Nassar for assaulting gymnasts

Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. --
A former Michigan sports doctor who parlayed his reputation and personal charm into years of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts and other young women is set to be sentenced following the riveting statements of more than 150 victims, including one of his first public accusers who is expected to speak Wednesday.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will hear from a few more victims and then send Larry Nassar to prison Wednesday, the seventh day of a remarkable hearing that has given the girls, young women and their parents a chance to confront Nassar in court. He faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years on the molestation charges.

Among those testifying on the last day is Rachael Denhollander, who was one of the first women to publicly identify herself as one of Nassar's young victims. Denhollander contacted Michigan State University police in 2016 after reading reports about how USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, mishandled complaints of sexual misconduct. Nassar worked at Michigan State and also was the national gymnastics squad's doctor.

Nassar, 54, eventually pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people in the Lansing area, including Denhollander, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim. His accusers said he would use his ungloved hands to penetrate them, often without explanation, while they were on a table seeking help for various injuries.

The accusers, many of whom were children, said they trusted Nassar to care for them properly, were in denial about what was happening or were afraid to speak up. He sometimes used a sheet or his body to block the view of any parent in the room.

"I'd been told during my entire gymnastics career to not question authority," a former elite gymnast, Isabell Hutchins, said Tuesday.

The judge is likely to be unsparing in her treatment of Nassar. Aquilina has praised the victims who have appeared in her court since Jan. 16, calling them "sister survivors," while also assuring them that their perpetrator will pay. The women have included Olympians Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney.

"Your words are vital. They are as strong as your martial arts," Aquilina told Christina Barba, who has known Nassar for decades and practices karate. "They will take him down quicker and cleaner than any kick you've got."

Hutchins and Mattie Larson, a former national gymnast, talked about how Nassar won their allegiance with candy, Olympic trinkets and encouraging words while they were under constant scrutiny from their demanding coaches.

Brooke Hylek, a gymnast who plans to compete in college, heaped scorn on Nassar.

"I cannot believe I ever trusted you and I will never forgive you," she said Tuesday. "I'm happy you will be spending the rest of your life in prison. Enjoy hell by the way."

Emily Morales had a softer message.

"I want you to apologize to me right here," the 18-year-old told Nassar. "I want to forgive you, but I also want to hear you tell me that you regret all the hurting you caused."

He did. She replied with, "Thank you."

Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes. He is scheduled to be sentenced next week on more assault convictions in Eaton County, Michigan.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex abusegymnasticssportsMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
3 board members quit USA Gymnastics as more victims speak
Ex-doctor's victims recount sex abuse as young gymnasts
Aly Raisman slams USA Gymnastics about Karolyi Ranch
Top Stories
Black ice leading to dozens of crashes on Chicago area expressways
Report: 7 Chicago area Toys R Us stores closing
1 killed after Riverdale crash
Torture Case: Parents of 13 were ready to move 'within days,' source says
Man sentenced in 1985 Glen Ellyn murder of teen girl
VIDEO: Thief breaks into River North convenience store
Wife of doctor killed in Philippines also seriously injured in crash
Democrat governor candidates hold first televised debate
Show More
VIDEO: Aftermath of ISIS attack on Save the Children
None hurt after electrical fire at Clemente HS
North Park all-girls robotics team prepares for national competition
Englewood pastor struggles to bail out church's flooded basement
More News
Photos
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
Culver's opens first Chicago location in Bronzeville
Hinsdale McDonald's celebrates longtime customer's 100th birthday
PHOTOS: Inside the home where tortured siblings once lived
More Photos