Jury: Gizzell Ford's family gets $48M in lawsuit over girl's torture death

Gizzell Ford, 8.

CHICAGO --
The family of an 8-year-old girl who was tortured and killed in 2013 has been awarded $48 million in a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit filed against the doctor who treated her.

The Chicago Tribune reports a Cook County jury ruled against Dr. Norell Rosado after deliberating a few hours Wednesday. The lawsuit alleges the child abuse expert failed to alert authorities of possible signs of abuse and failed to ask basic questions about injuries.

Rosado denied the allegations in the lawsuit, testifying at trial that he only found "nonspecific" and nonsuspicious" abrasions on the child.

Gizzell Ford was strangled and beaten in 2013. Her grandmother, Helen Ford, has been convicted of first-degree murder. The girl's father was also charged, but died in jail in August 2014 while awaiting trial.
