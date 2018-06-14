Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones were fatally shot by Chicago police Officer Robert Rialmo in 2015.

Jury selection starts Thursday in a family's lawsuit against the city of Chicago and a Chicago police officer involved in the 2015 death of a 19-year-old college student.In December of 2015, Chicago police were called to a home on the city's West Side for a domestic disturbance.CPD Officer Robert Rialmo responded to that call. He said he was attacked by 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier. He wound up shooting and killing both LeGrier and his innocent neighbor, 51-year-old Bettie Jones.This case has been in the spotlight since it happened.A Cook County judge ruled Wednesday that attorneys may not make reference to the Bettie Jones lawsuit and the $16 million settlement her estate reached with the city last week, but attorneys will be allowed to bring up her death at trial.Larry Rogers Jr., the attorney for Jones' estate, said her family is still in pain."They are still suffering. I mean, this incident occurred Dec. 26 of 2015. So for the rest of their lives, every Christmas holiday, they will be - instead of celebrating and being joyous as most of us - they will be thinking about their mother," Rogers said.On the day after Christmas in 2015, police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at LeGrier's father's home in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.Jones answered the door for Officer Rialmo. Once the door was opened, LeGrier, who had a metal bat, charged at Rialmo and the officer opened fire. LeGrier and Jones were both killed.Rialmo's attorney filed a counter claim against the city, saying he was not adequately trained by the city and that LeGrier was responsible for the officer firing those shots.Jury selection will begin around 10 a.m. at the Daley Center.