Juvenile charged with murder in shooting near West Side charter school

Chicago police said a 17-year-old boy was charged with first degree murder in a shooting near a charter school in the city's Austin neighborhood last week.Two students were shot, one fatally, in the 4900-block of West Division Street, shortly after 9 a.m. on Dec. 11. Police said the victims were walking outside YCCS-West Youth Connection Charter School when a black male in a red jacket fired shots.An 18-year-old and 17-year-old were struck. The 17-year-old was shot in the leg, while the 18-year-old died of his wounds at Stroger Hospital.Police said the juvenile suspect has been charged with one felony count of first degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge weapon. No mugshot or name have been provided due the suspect's age.Both victims were YCCS-West students. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument and that the victims and the shooter knew each other, since they were seen together on surveillance video.