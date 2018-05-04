  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Authorities to update investigation of ATF agent shot in Chicago... around 1PM

Kamiyah Mobley's mom says woman who stole baby from hospital in 1998 deserves death

A woman whose newborn was stolen from her arms 20 years ago told a judge no mercy should be shown to the kidnapper. (KABC)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
The fate of Gloria Williams will be up to a judge to decide, but if the biological parents of Kamiyah Mobley had their way, her punishment would be severe.

"I would say death," biological mom Shanara Mobley told the court when asked what sentence she would like to see Williams face, eliciting gasps from the courtroom.

Father Craig Aiken was more circumspect.

"This is the part that she makes it hard for me, because my daughter doesn't want to see her get time," he said.

Addressing Williams directly, he added, "But you got to pay for this."

Williams pleaded guilty to kidnapping and interference with child custody. She faces a maximum prison sentence of 22 years based on those pleadings, but she could get much less if Circuit Judge Marianne Aho chooses.

Both parents testified Thursday that the agony of a stolen infant was aggravated by the judgment of the Jacksonville community. The former couple testified they were viewed as suspects by police, neighbors - even one another - after the newborn infant was stolen from Shanara Mobley's hospital room in 1998. Aiken's grandmother said Shanara "turned on me" at one point, wondering if she'd helped orchestrate the abduction.

It was a dramatic day of testimony. Shanara Mobley broke down almost immediately, and at one point shouted out to her daughter at the rear of the courtroom, "I am your mother, Kamiyah! I am your mother."

She testified that she missed all the important milestones with her first child, including her first steps and prom. She told the judge she celebrated the girl's birthday each year, with a cake she kept frozen for 18 years.

"I was hoping she would come back and I could show it to her," she said.

She said she always believed the girl was alive; she could sense it.

"I always thought about my baby every day, every day, every day," she said.

The sentencing hearing is expected to last through Friday. Williams is expected to testify on Friday around 10:30 a.m.
