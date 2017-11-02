Kankakee County priest charged with sexually assaulting disabled person

EMBED </>More Videos

Kankakee County Prosecutors have charged Father Richard Jacklin with sexual assault in connection with an incident on Halloween. (WLS)

By
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
Kankakee County Prosecutors have charged Father Richard Jacklin with sexual assault in connection with an incident on Halloween. Jacklin is currently being held on $1 million bond.

Jacklin, 65, is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual misconduct in connection to an alleged incident on Tuesday involving a resident of the Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.

In court Thursday afternoon, Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe told the judge a nurse walked in on Jacklin performing a sex act on the 39-year-old man.

The alleged victim has been a patient at Shapiro since 2010 and is paralyzed and has an intellectual disability.

The resident gave a statement to police acknowledging the Halloween incident and prior inappropriate contact with Jacklin.

Jacklin is the pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Kankakee County and has been as an ordained priest for 33 years.

The Diocese of Joliet said in a statement: "We will cooperate with law enforcement and as details emerge from this ongoing investigation, we will be able to make a more thorough statement."

Jacklin has worked as a paid employee and volunteer at Shapiro for 19 years.

It's a residential and training center for people who have intellectual disabilities.

The Department of Human Services released a statement saying, "The safety and care of our residents is always our top priority. We are providing support to members of the Shapiro community.... IDHS has suspended services provided by the Diocese of Joliet at our Shapiro Center until additional safeguards are put in place."

Jacklin has no prior criminal history. He's due back in court on December 4.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual assaultpriest sex abusedisabilityKankakee County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Sisters pistol-whipped during Chinatown robbery
DNAinfo Chicago shuts down
Blagojevich asks for mercy from Supreme Court
Man who shot himself in penis charged in West Pullman robbery
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Ald. Willie Cochran collapses during budget hearing
Body parts found in Lincoln Park lagoon ID'd as Elgin woman
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
Show More
Inspector general position to be filled amid uninvestigated complaints in Springfield
What's in Republicans' tax plan and what it means for you
Yoga teachers from Kenya visit Englewood after school program
High-fat Ketogenic diet may help with weight loss
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Ald. Willie Cochran collapses during budget hearing
Hurricane relief center opens in Humboldt Park
Yoga teachers from Kenya visit Englewood after school program
More Video