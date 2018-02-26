JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) --Despite the sunshine Monday, the waters along the Kankakee River in northwest Indiana are slowly continuing to rise.
Water from the Kankakee River continue to gush in through the breach in the levee near Hebron. Dozens of homes have been flooded, but not everybody is evacuating.
"I told them they should probably voluntarily withdraw. Most of the families have left. There is some that are still holding out hope that they can protect their homes," said Tom Fentress, Keener Township Fire Department.
By midday Monday, the Kankakee River was to 14.44 feet. It is expected to crest at an historic record of 14.9 feet by Wednesday.
Residents along the river arguing are doing what they can to keep the water out and get on with their lives.
"We just carry all our supplies in. And we're not going to leave our house," resident Karen Cooper said.
But not everyone is happy with the response of local officials.
"They need to fix that hole, but no one is doing nothing. They just hang around and do nothing and say nothing, you know, so no one knows nothing," resident Al Gudenschwager said.
While the worst of the flood something near the river, thanks to the levee failure, the floodwaters actually extends several miles inland.
"There currently is 41 county roads closed right now, and that's per Gail Ackerman at the county highway," Jasper County Emergency Manager Karen Wilson said.
Nearly 20,000 sandbags are in use as much of this community is helping out battling the excessive floods.
"This community is 100 percent. We have turned people away that want to come and help. Whenever we have a problem, we're overwhelmed with help," Demotte Police Chief Tom Jarrett said.