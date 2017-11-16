Lands' End looking for someone to be Santa for a day

EMBED </>More Videos

The holiday season is right around the corner and Lands' End is looking for someone to be Santa for a Day! (WLS)

CHICAGO --
The holiday season is right around the corner and Lands' End is looking for someone to be Santa for a Day! If you're interested in interviewing for the job, head over to Lights Festival Lane at the Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Avenue, on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18.

You'll be invited to call the Santa Hotline in the iconic red phone booth and speak with Santa for a chance to be selected as Santa for a Day. Selected "Santas" will receive sacks of presents to share in the spirit of giving. All participants will be entered for a chance to win the grand prize valued at $10,000!

Santa for a Day event location:
Friday, Nov. 17 4-8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lights Festival Lane
401 N. Michigan Ave, Pioneer Court
Chicago, IL


You can also enter #SantaForADay on social! Starting tomorrow through December 17, Lands' End is hosting the #SantaForADay campaign on Twitter and Instagram. A new Santa question will be asked daily @LandsEnd. Answer using #SantaForADay and #LandsEndHoliday to be entered for a chance to win a $100 Lands' End gift card. Winners will be chosen at random. For more information or to enter visit landsend.com/santaforaday.

Lands' End, Inc. is a leading multi-channel retailer of clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. They offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations. We are a trusted American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.
Report a Typo
Load Comments
Top Stories
Missing Mokena bartender found murdered in rural area miles from home, work
Lil Peep dies at 21; rapper, fashion star missed last concert
REPORT: Charles Manson close to death in CA hospital
Man found dead in ditch 5 hours after 911 caller reported him moving
Radio anchor says Sen. Al Franken groped, kissed her without consent
Woman who killed pregnant friend, cut out baby gets 40 years to life
Mass exoneration: Convictions of 15 men, tied to tainted CPD officer, overturned
'Yup, they got me': Violent escapee labeled 'homicidal psychopath' caught
Show More
Suspects executed victim on video in front of toddler daughter, prosecutors say
Metra MD-W train hits woman trying to cross tracks in Elgin, fire officials say
Coworkers buy car for teen who rides bike miles to work
Yorgo's Foods products recalled for listeria concerns
Joliet man found guilty of killing girlfriend in front of 3-year-old daughter
More News
Top Video
I-Team: The Pain Pendulum
Christmas tree display up at Museum of Science and Industry
TSA adds automated screening lanes to Midway Airport
Mass exoneration: Convictions of 15 men, tied to tainted CPD officer, overturned
More Video