Lands' End looking for someone to be Santa for a day

CHICAGO --The holiday season is right around the corner and Lands' End is looking for someone to be Santa for a Day! If you're interested in interviewing for the job, head over to Lights Festival Lane at the Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Avenue, on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18.
You'll be invited to call the Santa Hotline in the iconic red phone booth and speak with Santa for a chance to be selected as Santa for a Day. Selected "Santas" will receive sacks of presents to share in the spirit of giving. All participants will be entered for a chance to win the grand prize valued at $10,000!
Santa for a Day event location:
Friday, Nov. 17 4-8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 18 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lights Festival Lane
401 N. Michigan Ave, Pioneer Court
Chicago, IL
You can also enter #SantaForADay on social! Starting tomorrow through December 17, Lands' End is hosting the #SantaForADay campaign on Twitter and Instagram. A new Santa question will be asked daily @LandsEnd. Answer using #SantaForADay and #LandsEndHoliday to be entered for a chance to win a $100 Lands' End gift card. Winners will be chosen at random. For more information or to enter visit landsend.com/santaforaday.
