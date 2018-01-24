EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2984562" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's full statement during the sentencing of Dr. Larry Nassar.

The former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison by a judge who proudly told him, "I just signed your death warrant."The sentence capped a remarkable seven-day hearing in which scores of Larry Nassar's victims were able to confront him face to face in a Michigan courtroom."It is my honor and privilege to sentence you. You do not deserve to walk outside a prison ever again. You have done nothing to control those urges and anywhere you walk, destruction will occur to those most vulnerable," Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said.Nassar's actions were "precise, calculated, manipulative, devious, despicable," she said.When Nassar's sentencing hearing ended, the courtroom broke into applause. Victims and prosecutors embraced at the conclusion of the grueling 16-month case.It was the second long-term prison sentence for the 54-year-old physician. He has also been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.A prosecutor said Nassar found competitive gymnastics to be a "perfect place" for his crimes because victims saw him as a "god" in the sport."It takes some kind of sick perversion to not only assault a child but to do so with her parent in the room," prosecutor Angela Povilaitis said. "To do so while a lineup of eager young gymnasts waited."She described the "breadth and ripple" of Nassar's sexual abuse as "nearly infinite.""What does it say about our society that victims of sexual abuse have to hide their pain for years when they did nothing wrong? What does it say about our society when victims do come forward ... and are treated as liars until proven true?" Povilaitis said.Nassar turned to the courtroom gallery to make a brief statement, saying that the accounts of more than 150 victims had "shaken me to my core." He said "no words" can describe how sorry he is for his crimes."I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days" he said as many of his accusers wept.One of the first athletes to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual assault was the last victim to offer a statement at the hearing.Rachael Denhollander is a Kentucky lawyer who stepped forward in 2016 after the sport's governing body was accused of mishandling complaints of sexual assault. She said Nassar groped, fondled and penetrated her with his hands when she was a 15-year-old gymnast in Michigan.Denhollander's statements to Michigan State University police put the criminal investigation in high gear in 2016."You have become a man ruled by selfish and perverted desires," she told Nassar, who worked at the university and USA Gymnastics, the governing body that also trains Olympians.Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people in the Lansing area, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim. His accusers said he would use his ungloved hands to penetrate them, often without explanation, while they were on a table seeking help for various injuries.The accusers, many of whom were children, said they trusted Nassar to care for them properly and were in denial about what was happening or were afraid to speak up. He sometimes used a sheet or his body to block the view of any parent in the room."I'd been told during my entire gymnastics career to not question authority," a former elite gymnast, Isabell Hutchins, said Tuesday.Hutchins and Mattie Larson, a former national gymnast, talked about how Nassar won their allegiance with candy, Olympic trinkets and encouraging words while they were under constant scrutiny from demanding coaches.The judge praised the victims who appeared in her court over the last week, calling them "sister survivors." The women have included Olympians Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney.Brooke Hylek, a gymnast who plans to compete in college, heaped scorn on Nassar."I cannot believe I ever trusted you, and I will never forgive you," she said Tuesday. "I'm happy you will be spending the rest of your life in prison. Enjoy hell by the way."Emily Morales had a softer message."I want you to apologize to me right here," the 18-year-old told Nassar. "I want to forgive you, but I also want to hear you tell me that you regret all the hurting you caused."He did. She replied with, "Thank you."Nassar is scheduled to be sentenced next week on more assault convictions in Eaton County, Michigan.Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon submitted her resignation Wednesday amid an outcry over the school's handling of allegations against Larry Nassar.The announcement that Simon was stepping down came hours after the sentencing of Nassar , who worked at Michigan State as a doctor. Several of the 150-plus victims who spoke at the hearing were former athletes at the school, and many victims accused the university of mishandling past complaints about Nassar."As tragedies are politicized, blame is inevitable," Simon said in her resignation letter . "As president, it is only natural that I am the focus of this anger."Simon was promoted to school president in 2005 after moving up the ranks while flourishing in various administrative roles."We agree with Dr. Simon that it is now time for change," Board of Trustees Chairman Brian Breslin said in a statement. "President Simon has served with distinction as MSU's President for 13 years and has been a constant presence at the university for more than 40 years. She literally has devoted her entire professional life to this institution, and more than anyone else has helped make MSU a national and international leader in higher education."Simon's resignation was welcomed in Michigan's Legislature, where pressure had been building for her to step down or be ousted.Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr., a Democrat from East Lansing, where the campus is located, called it "an important step in moving the university forward.""We need to create a culture at Michigan State where survivors are listened to and believed," Hertel said. "I don't think that's happened - not just in this case. I don't think anyone could say that Lou Anna Simon hasn't had great accomplishments. But I think in this case, her actions did not meet the leadership that we need at Michigan State."Hertel, who graduated from Michigan State, said further investigation is needed. State Attorney General Bill Schuette will review how Michigan State handled the allegations against Nassar. And the NCAA has asked the school for information regarding potential violations related to Nassar."We need to find out beyond the president's office who had reports and didn't act," Hertel said.Former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages resigned last year after she was suspended for defending Nassar over the years. Klages is accused of downplaying complaints made by two teens in 1997.A Title IX probe conducted by the university cleared Nassar of sexual assault allegations in 2014. At least 12 reported assaults occurred after the investigation ended, according to a university police report that was provided to the FBI for review by the U.S. attorney.The school let Nassar see patients for 16 months while the campus police also conducted a criminal investigation into the allegations. The local prosecutor declined to charge Nassar in that case.Simon began her career at Michigan State after earning her doctorate there four-plus decades ago. The school is being sued by dozens of women, who say officials wrote off complaints about the doctor who also worked at USA Gymnastics, which trains athletes aspiring to be Olympians.The university's eight-member board of trustees voiced support of Simon last week only to have one trustee issue a statement the next day saying she should resign. On Wednesday, a second trustee, Dianne Byrum, joined a growing chorus of calls for Simon to step down.The fallout included Michigan State professor Sue Carter stepping down as the faculty's athletic representative."I had an exchange recently with President Simon that persuaded me to know my voice and the concerns of others are not being heard," Carter said. "I could no longer be part of an administration that was not in full grasp of the damage that has been done to the girls and women and to the institution itself."Michigan State officials have denied accusations the school covered up misconduct by school administrators. The university has said reviews by campus police, the FBI and the U.S. attorney's office have not resulted in criminal charges against anyone at the university other than Nassar, who was fired in September 2016. Schuette has urged the school to give him an internal report, but the school has said there was not one.Simon declined a $150,000 raise in December, and she and the board agreed to put the money in a scholarship fund and create a $10 million fund for mental health services for sexual assault survivors. She earned about $860,000 in 2015, according to the latest data released by The Chronicle of Higher Education, making her the 12th-highest paid public university executive in the U.S. that year.Simon has apologized numerous times to Nassar's victims, including in the first paragraph of her resignation letter."To the survivors, I can never say enough that I am so sorry that a trusted, renowned physician was really such an evil, evil person who inflicted such harm under the guise of medical treatment," Simon said.Following the Nassar case, many parents are wondering what conversations they should have with their young athletes about identifying and speaking up about potential sexual abuse.Coverage of the Nassar case has brought back memories for some."Every time I see a new face on the news doing their victim impact statement my heart goes out to then," said Alyssa Crosby.Crosby was one of the former gymnastics students who testified against Michael Cardamone in 2005, when he pled guilty to inappropriately touching 14 students at his family's gymnastics studio in west suburban Aurora.Crosby, who is now 27, hopes the courage of the young women testifying at Nassar's sentencing will give others watching the confidence to tell someone if there is inappropriate behavior."You can choose to fight, you can choose to speak out," she said.Reports about the Nassar case may be difficult for parents to watch with their children, but experts said they also may create an opportunity to talk with kids about being safe."Good touch and bad touch is one of the first things you want to talk about as it relates to safety," said Dr. Sonya Dinizulu, clinical psychologist at University of Chicago Medicine.Dinizulu specializes in children and adolescents. She said it's never too early to talk to kids about appropriate and inappropriate touch. For older kids, the conversation may add a level of safety that mom or dad would be on their side if someone misbehaves."They should also know that if anything were to happen and they were to disclose something bad that happened to them, that they would be believed," she said.Dinizulu acknowledged these are tough conversations, but urged parents to find the words to start talking, as children who do not have the understanding of being safe may not know how to protect themselves or their peers.