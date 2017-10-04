LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend tells brother she has 'clean conscience'

The Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend told her family she has a "clean conscience" after Sunday night's deadly rampage, her brother told ABC News.

Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of shooter Stephen Paddock, was in the Philippines when the attack occurred but returned Tuesday night.

Her brother, Reynaldo Bustos, said he immediately contacted his sister when he saw the news that Paddock had allegedly opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on a country music festival crowd killing 58 people and injuring 530 others. Police say Paddock shot himself before a SWAT team broke down the door to the hotel suite.

"I called her up immediately and she said, 'Relax, we shouldn't worry about it. I'll fix it. Do not panic. I have a clean conscience,'" Bustos told ABC News in his native Tagalog language today outside the capital of Manila.

Authorities say Danley was in a relationship with Paddock for a few years and she's a person of interest in the investigation.

Her sisters in Australia have since told 7 News they believed he "sent her away" to the Philippines prior to the shooting.

Who is Marilou Danley, the person of interest in the Las Vegas shooting

