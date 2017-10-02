Las Vegas shooting shows ease of having weapons in hotels

When the rapid fire gunshots started Sunday night, the Las Vegas streets were full of people right after the dinner hour for tourists and gamblers. Tthe famous Strip was just coming to life.When the rapid fire gunshots started Sunday night, the Las Vegas streets were full of people right after the dinner hour for tourists and gamblers. Tthe famous Strip was just coming to life.Eighteen hours later in the light of day, the terror of those moments sank in for Chicagoans who are here for an insurance conference or just a few days of R&R.Travelers with rooms in the Mandalay Bay hotel four floors above the shooter, looking out over the concert that became a killing field.