Eight members of the Thai youth soccer team have been successfully rescued from the flooded cave in northern Thailand.A total of 13 people, 12 boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach, were initially trapped in the flooded cave since June 23.ABC News has identified the Wild Boar soccer team players Mongkol Boonbiam, Songpong Jaiwong, Ponchai Kumluang, Pipat Pothi, Duangpetch Promthep, Adul Samon, Panumat Sangdee, Peerapat Sompiangjai, Prajak Sutham, Nuttawut Takamsong, Chanin Wiboonrungrueng and Eakkarat Wongsukchan. The coach has been identified as Eakkapon Chanwong.The first rescue mission of the soccer team commenced on Sunday, July 8. Four boys were retrieved one at a time through the cave by two divers.The boys wore diving masks that covered their whole face. One diver was in front, holding an oxygen tank for the boy and another diver was behind ensuring the safety of the boy.A second mission, which rescued another four boys, commenced on Monday, July 9. Officials said the first mission lasted about 11 hours, while the second mission was two hours faster.Thai authorities have said the boys have stayed "good and happy." They have had to stay away from their parents and other people for fear of infection. Parents were allowed to visit, but have had to keep their distance.The boys who were initially rescued asked for basil fried rice, but doctors are instead feeding them soft foods like Congee, a Chinese rice porridge.About 100 people were involved with the rescue efforts. The prime minister may host a banquet to thank the foreign divers.Rescuers are preparing equipment for a third rescue mission for Tuesday morning. The rescue team will assess the first two missions and adjust their plans based on the weather and other factors. The Chaing Rai regional governor said he is unsure if they will be able to rescue the five remaining people in the cave in one mission.