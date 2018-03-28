Law enforcement veteran to lead Chicago police watchdog agency

(FILE)

CHICAGO --
A woman with an extensive background in Illinois law enforcement has been nominated to lead Chicago's police oversight agency.

Officials say Secretary of State Police Director Sydney Roberts was chosen to lead the Civilian Office of Police Accountability by a search committee. Roberts' appointment by Mayor Rahm Emanuel must go before Chicago City Council for approval during Wednesday's meeting.

The appointment of Roberts was met with skepticism by a critic of the police disciplinary system.

Northwestern University law professor Locke Bowman says he isn't passing judgment, but he's not excited to hear the person picked to head the police oversight agency has an extensive background in Illinois law enforcement.

COPA was created following the 2015 court-ordered release of video showing a white police officer fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald.
