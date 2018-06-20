Lawmakers hold hearing about CPS sex abuse allegations

EMBED </>More Videos

Victims of sexual abuse in by Chicago Public Schools employees testified during a hearing held by state lawmakers. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinois lawmakers held a hearing Wednesday about sexual abuse allegations against Chicago Public Schools employees that had been mishandled over the last 10 years.

Victims gave tearful testimony about being assaulted and then mistreated by the system.

"I was shuttered into the dark. I felt like I was the one who was under investigation," said one student, who was identified only as Morgan.

CPS inspector general ramps up sex abuse investigation
Chicago Public Schools Inspector General Nicholas Schuler has been tasked with investigating sex abuse allegations by students.


The joint hearing of state representatives and senators was held in Chicago following a Chicago Tribune report that chronicled hundreds of allegations over the last 10 years, as well as CPS's ineffective background check system and the district's failure to respond to complaints.

"I'm angry and outraged by what has happened to our students in the Chicago Public Schools system. I think we need to take a close look at where our system broke down for these kids. We cannot have sexual predators in our schools," said state Sen. Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, D-Chicago

A group of alderman plan to also hold hearings on the issue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago public schoolseducationsex abusesex abuse against childrenstudentsstudent safetyChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CPS inspector general ramps up sex abuse investigation
Top Stories
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border
Teen eligible for parole next April in 2014 Facebook feud killing of Endia Martin
$20K reward offered in brutal Far South Side murder
Perris torture case: Chilling 911 call, disturbing details of abuse released
Mom, girlfriend charged in death of 4-year-old boy found dead on beach
Odin's Bucket List: Family helps dying dog achieve dreams
Man charged with murder in Brighton Park hammer attack
Photos of Fernwood armed sexual assault, robbery suspect released
Show More
12-year-old boy dies after flooding causes basement to collapse: Sheriff
Ex-Trump aide mocks immigrant girl with Down syndrome
Woman's aggressive arrest in California goes viral
Family of teen shot, covered with sheet in Univ. Village to speak
More News