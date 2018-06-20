Lawmakers hold hearing about CPS sex abuse allegations

Illinois lawmakers held a hearing Wednesday about sexual abuse allegations against Chicago Public Schools employees that had been mishandled over the last 10 years.Victims gave tearful testimony about being assaulted and then mistreated by the system."I was shuttered into the dark. I felt like I was the one who was under investigation," said one student, who was identified only as Morgan.The joint hearing of state representatives and senators was held in Chicago following a Chicago Tribune report that chronicled hundreds of allegations over the last 10 years, as well as CPS's ineffective background check system and the district's failure to respond to complaints."I'm angry and outraged by what has happened to our students in the Chicago Public Schools system. I think we need to take a close look at where our system broke down for these kids. We cannot have sexual predators in our schools," said state Sen. Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, D-ChicagoA group of alderman plan to also hold hearings on the issue.