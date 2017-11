At least 22 people are suing the maker of a blender that they say blew up causing them severe injuries.Rosa Rivera is among those who filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles.She says her NutriBullet exploded in her hands nearly two weeks ago, causing 2nd and 3rd degree burns to her hands, head, face and neck.The lawsuit claims the NutriBullet's design is defective, leading to dangerous explosions of its contents.The maker of the blender has not responded to requests for comment.