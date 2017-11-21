Leaking seafood bag leads to grocery store fight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2676058" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Constable Mark Herman says more patrol vehicles will be out in northwest Houston as shoppers head out for Black Friday sales.

Two men are facing misdemeanor assault charges after a grocery store brawl.Deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 Constables' office says the fight began with an argument between a shopper and an employee over a bag of leaking seafood.Someone called 911 when a verbal exchange led to the employee's father and another man getting into a physical altercation at the store on FM 2920 in Spring."Both of them got charged. Both of them are adults," Constable Mark Herman said. "Both of them are going to have to explain to another adult why they conducted themselves in that matter."The father and the man who got in on the fight are now facing charges.Herman said tempers can flare this time of year as people rush around to get things done for the holidays.He urged everyone to keep calm and be patient."This week is going to be a stressful week for folks," Herman said "We anticipate that. People need to conduct themselves as adults."Herman said his agency plans to dispatch more deputies ahead of the holiday traffic.As for the big rush and the potential mad dash, some shoppers say they're skipping it altogether."Huge crowd. It's dangerous. No parking. It's not for me," said shopper Emily Lynch.Experts suggest if you do brave the elements on Black Friday, remember it should be fun.