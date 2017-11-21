Leaking seafood bag leads to grocery store fight

EMBED </>More Videos

'TIS THE SEASON: Constable Mark Herman says tempers flared at a Spring H-E-B store as shoppers prepared for their Thanksgiving feasts.

SPRING, Texas --
Two men are facing misdemeanor assault charges after a grocery store brawl.

Deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 Constables' office says the fight began with an argument between a shopper and an employee over a bag of leaking seafood.

Someone called 911 when a verbal exchange led to the employee's father and another man getting into a physical altercation at the store on FM 2920 in Spring.

"Both of them got charged. Both of them are adults," Constable Mark Herman said. "Both of them are going to have to explain to another adult why they conducted themselves in that matter."

The father and the man who got in on the fight are now facing charges.

EMBED More News Videos

Constable Mark Herman says more patrol vehicles will be out in northwest Houston as shoppers head out for Black Friday sales.



Herman said tempers can flare this time of year as people rush around to get things done for the holidays.

He urged everyone to keep calm and be patient.

"This week is going to be a stressful week for folks," Herman said "We anticipate that. People need to conduct themselves as adults."

Herman said his agency plans to dispatch more deputies ahead of the holiday traffic.



As for the big rush and the potential mad dash, some shoppers say they're skipping it altogether.

"Huge crowd. It's dangerous. No parking. It's not for me," said shopper Emily Lynch.

Experts suggest if you do brave the elements on Black Friday, remember it should be fun.

Fists fly in north Houston McDonald's as woman holds young child
EMBED More News Videos

A child was caught in the middle of a violent brawl at a north Houston McDonald's.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at 99 Cents Only store in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Two employees caught on video fighting inside store, Tracy Clemons reports.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fightseafoodu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Sheriff: 6 dead in house fire outside Dixon
Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his business: Report
'Sweetheart Swindler' charged with rape, kidnapping, police say
Carjacking suspect stole 2 cars in 8 hours on NW Side, police say
Man beaten, robbed by 4 males near Grant Park, police say
Man killed in Palos Heights shooting identified
Boy, 5, shoots 3-year-old girl
Student gets a forever family after asking teacher to adopt him
Show More
Terminix sentenced for illegally spraying pesticide that nearly killed family
Man charged with child abuse, murder after toddler dies at hospital
Disneyland stops sale of Southern California annual pass
2 brothers found shot to death
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Free Parking in Chicago?
Carjacking suspect stole 2 cars in 8 hours on NW Side, police say
Man beaten, robbed by 4 males near Grant Park, police say
1 dead in Palos Heights shooting
More Video